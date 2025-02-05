AP CM Naidu urges revenue departments to adopt innovative methods to tackle financial crisis

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday underscored the need for the revenue earning departments to achieve the best results to bail out the State from the present financial crisis.

Holding a review meeting at the Secretariat on revenue growth and resources, he advised officials to adopt novel methods to generate revenue as the previous YSRC regime pushed the State into a precarious financial position.

Naidu is of the firm opinion that if the officials function in a routine manner they will not be able to achieve the desired results, but should adopt innovative methods. By utilising technology, the gaps in revenue generation can be plugged effectively, he said.

Responding to the issues raised by the Commercial Tax Department officials on evasion of tax, the Chief Minister told them that they should see to it that no tax evasion is reported from now onwards. At the same time, they should not subject businessmen to any kind of harassment, he asserted.

Observing that revenue-generating resources play a crucial role in the implementation of welfare schemes and developmental programmes, Naidu urged the officials to strive to achieve daily progress in income generation. As the living standards of the people in the state have fallen drastically due to the policies adopted by the previous government, the Chief Minister, however, directed the officials not to impose any kind of additional tax burden on the common man.