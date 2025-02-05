AP CM Naidu urges revenue departments to adopt innovative methods to tackle financial crisis
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday underscored the need for the revenue earning departments to achieve the best results to bail out the State from the present financial crisis.
Holding a review meeting at the Secretariat on revenue growth and resources, he advised officials to adopt novel methods to generate revenue as the previous YSRC regime pushed the State into a precarious financial position.
Naidu is of the firm opinion that if the officials function in a routine manner they will not be able to achieve the desired results, but should adopt innovative methods. By utilising technology, the gaps in revenue generation can be plugged effectively, he said.
Responding to the issues raised by the Commercial Tax Department officials on evasion of tax, the Chief Minister told them that they should see to it that no tax evasion is reported from now onwards. At the same time, they should not subject businessmen to any kind of harassment, he asserted.
Observing that revenue-generating resources play a crucial role in the implementation of welfare schemes and developmental programmes, Naidu urged the officials to strive to achieve daily progress in income generation. As the living standards of the people in the state have fallen drastically due to the policies adopted by the previous government, the Chief Minister, however, directed the officials not to impose any kind of additional tax burden on the common man.
Mentioning that regular discussions are being held with the Centre to get funds, Naidu said he explained the poor financial condition of AP to 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya.
The officials gave a detailed presentation to the Chief Minister on the revenue receipts of the State. They said the total revenue accrued through commercial taxes was Rs 41,420 crore in 2023-24, and Rs 41,382 crore has been obtained so far in the current financial year. The department is expected to get more revenue in February and March. The State’s revenue is likely to go up to Rs 1,02,154 crore in 2024-25, they informed.
Also, the Excise Department is likely to earn more revenue this fiscal due to the new policies adopted by the government. However, the revenue of the Mining Department is not on the expected lines.
Naidu suggested that the officials enhance the revenue of Mining Department by resolving the court cases, and giving speedy approvals.
The State is expected to record marginal increase in the revenue in 2024-25 through VAT, GST, Excise, professional and commercial taxes.