AP IT minister Nara Lokesh seeks Centre’s support for AI, data city projects

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday thanked Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw for making maximum allocations in the Railway Budget to Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh called on the Union Minister at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi and explained to him the steps being taken by the State government for the progress of IT and electronics industry.

He particularly informed about the efforts like Ease of Doing Business along with Speed of Doing Business to attract investments in IT and electronics sectors. He appealed to the Union Minister to set up the Centre for Excellence in AI for Education in Andhra Pradesh, which was announced by the Centre in the Union Budget. Making it clear that Andhra Pradesh is ready to accept the opportunities with the utilisation of Artificial Intelligence, he sought the Centre’s cooperation in this regard.

He also wanted Central cooperation for the Data City being set up in Visakhapatnam as such data cities will be in great demand in the coming days with AI. Ashwini Vaishnaw responded positively and promised to take measures soon after examining all aspects.

Mentioning that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant could be protected from privatisation with collective efforts, Lokesh urged TDP, BJP and JSP leaders to strive for the development of the State with the same spirit. During his visit to Delhi, Union Ministers Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, K Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with TDP MPs and BJP leaders, met Lokesh. Appreciating the efforts of the Union Ministers and the MPs for the development of the State, Lokesh said he is very happy as several key issues, including the VSP problem, have been resolved within a short time.