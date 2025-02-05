Expose Naidu’s deceptive tactics: YSRCP president Jagan at party meeting

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a key meeting with senior party leaders at his office on Tuesday after his return from the two-week UK tour. During the meeting, the recent political developments in the State and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s latest announcements were discussed in detail.

Jagan said Naidu’s statements had once again exposed his stance on implementing the NDA election promises. Naidu had backtracked on implementation of Super Six, citing various excuses to mislead the public, he alleged.

Jagan emphasised the need to take this issue to the people, highlighting how Naidu is failing to fulfil his commitments while simultaneously burdening them with increased electricity charges. He directed the party rank and file to expose Naidu’s deceptive tactics more aggressively, and remain actively engaged with the public to regain their faith.

“While Naidu claims to be an expert in wealth creation, his governance has relied solely on borrowing, which must be brought to the public’s attention,” Jagan said.