TTD takes action against 18 employees for violating Hindu traditions

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken action against 18 employees for violating its policy, which requires staff to follow Hindu traditions. Following the directions of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, orders have been issued against the employees found practising non-Hindu religious activities while also participating in TTD festivals and rituals.

The decision, sources said, is in line with TTD's commitment to preserving the spiritual sanctity of its temples.

As per the TTD Board’s resolution, the employees involved will be removed from their current roles at TTD temples and affiliated departments, and they will be banned from taking part in any Hindu religious events or duties.