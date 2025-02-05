TTD takes action against 18 employees for violating Hindu traditions

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken action against 18 employees for violating its policy, which requires staff to follow Hindu traditions. Following the directions of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, orders have been issued against the employees found practising non-Hindu religious activities while also participating in TTD festivals and rituals.
The decision, sources said, is in line with TTD's commitment to preserving the spiritual sanctity of its temples.
As per the TTD Board’s resolution, the employees involved will be removed from their current roles at TTD temples and affiliated departments, and they will be banned from taking part in any Hindu religious events or duties.
The employees have been given two options: either to transfer to government departments or apply for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). Failure to comply will lead to further disciplinary actions. The move is in accordance with the 1989 Endowment Act, which mandates that only Hindus can be employed at TTD.
The TTD Act has been amended three times to stipulate that employees of the temple board and its affiliated institutions must follow the Hindu faith. This requirement is supported by Article 16(5) of the Constitution, which allows institutions of a religious or denominational nature to employ members of their own religion.
In addition, Rule 3 of the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Subordinate Service Rules further reinforces this mandate.
BJP leader and TTD Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy has supported the action, stating that he is prepared to see as many non-Hindu employees leave as necessary to uphold the sanctity of the temple. This legal backing was reinforced in November 2023 by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which upheld Rule 3, confirming that trust boards have the authority to mandate such service conditions.