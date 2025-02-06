17-member Andhra Pradesh RTC Board of Directors constituted

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday constituted a board of directors to manage the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) for a tenure of two years. The order was issued by Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande.

The new board includes 17 members, comprising six non-officials and 11 officials. The board will be responsible for making decisions to ensure the smooth operation of the public transport department.

As per the order, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and PS Munirathnam will serve as Chairman and Vice-Chairman, respectively. Other board directors include Donnu Dora (Zonal Chairman, Vizianagaram), Reddy Appalanaidu (Zonal Chairman, Vijayawada), Suresh Reddy (Zonal Chairman, Nellore), and Nagaraju Poola (Zonal Chairman, Kadapa).

Additionally, key officials from various departments have been included in the board, such as the APSRTC Managing Director, officials of Transport, Roads and Buildings (R&B) , Finance (dealing with APSRTC), General Administration Departments, the Director (Central Institute of Road Transport), and Directors from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Secretary of MAUD, Delhi, among others.