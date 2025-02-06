Andhra IT minister Nara Lokesh urges Centre to set up a defence cluster in state

VIJAYAWADA: On the second day of his visit to the national capital, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh called on several Union Ministers, besides meeting a delegation of Google.

Lokesh called on Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh at the latter’s residence, and explained in detail the development activities being undertaken by the TDP-led NDA government in the State. He urged the Union Minister to set up a defence cluster in Andhra Pradesh and sought the Centre’s cooperation to establish some units in the State against the backdrop of huge investments in the defence sector, which will generate large scale employment opportunities for the youth. He also appealed to establish the NCC Directorate in AP.

He told the Defence Minister that the State is brought on track, which was in chaos due to the faulty policies adopted by the previous government, and briefed him how the works in the capital city of Amaravati and Polavaram are moving on a progressive path with the Centre’s cooperation.

The TDP-led NDA government is working hard to take the state towards a development path in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, he said.

During a meeting with Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Lokesh urged him to provide an opportunity to the State government to host the All-India Education Ministers Conclave in August.

He also sought the Central support for the efforts being made by the AP government to strengthen the academic system. He asked for an increase in Central allocation to the State for KGBVs, skill education, ICT-based learning and quality enhancement.

Stating that the schools established under the PM SHRI scheme have made excellent progress, the HRD Minister said the demand for such schools is increasing by the day. Of the 2,369 schools proposed under Phase 1 and 2 of the PM SHRI scheme, only 855 have been sanctioned, he said and made an appeal to Pradhan to sanction the remaining 1,514 schools under Phase-3.