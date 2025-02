TIRUPATI: Jana Sena Party (JSP) President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed the party’s Conflict Committee to investigate the allegations made against the Tirupati constituency in-charge, Kiran Royal.

The directive follows the release of a video on social media platform X by YSRCP, in which a woman from Tirupati, identified as Lakshmi, accused Kiran of fraud, extortion, and claimed that he took over Rs 1.20 crore and 25 sovereigns (200 grams) of gold from her under false promises, leaving her in severe financial distress. In the now-viral video, she revealed that she had been driven to the brink of suicide due to his actions.

In the video, Lakshmi said: “I took loans and gave Rs 1.20 crore (to Kiran Royal). When I asked for my money back, I was threatened that my children would be harmed. He made me record videos under duress. He only gave me bonds and cheques worth Rs 30 lakh. I have all the proof. My children are asking me questions, and I have no answers. I cannot live anymore. If I die, I only hope that my children will get back the money.”

Until further notice, Kiran has been instructed to refrain from participating in party activities. Pawan also urged party members, including Jana Sainiks, Veera Mahilas, and leaders, to focus on public welfare and avoid personal disputes. He emphasised that no one is above the law and that the legal process will take its course. The YSRCP released Lakshmi’s video shortly after Kiran published a satirical poster criticising party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his “Jagananna 2.0” remark.