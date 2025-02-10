Tirumala Laddu row: CBI arrest four persons for ghee adulteration

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development related to the alleged adulteration of the Tirumala Srivari Laddu prasadam, officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four individuals and produced them before a court in Tirupati.

According to reliable sources, the arrested individuals include the former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy (Roorkee, Uttarakhand), Vipin Jain and Pomil Jain, the CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Vaishnavi Dairy (Poonambaka) Apoorva Vinay Kanth Chawda, and the Managing Director of AR Dairy (Dindigul) Raju Rajashekaran.

The investigation revealed several violations in the supply of ghee. It was discovered that representatives of Vaishnavi Dairy had won the tenders to supply ghee under the name of AR Dairy, using fraudulent documents and seals.

Vaishnavi Dairy was also found to have created false records regarding the procurement of ghee from Bhole Baba Dairy.

Investigators concluded that Bhole Baba Dairy lacked the capacity to supply ghee in large quantities.

Arrested belong to three dairies

Following a thorough inquiry, the investigation team identified the irregularities and arrested the four individuals running the three dairies.

The case involves the alleged presence of animal fat in the sacred Tirumala Laddu under the previous administration.

When petitions were filed before the Supreme Court seeking a comprehensive investigation into the issue, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, comprising officials from both the Union and State governments.

An investigation into the matter was initiated last year, under the supervision of the CBI Director.

The TTD requires 15,000 kg of cow ghee daily for the preparation of Laddus. Tenders were finalised for AR Foods from Tamil Nadu to supply ghee at a price of Rs 320 per kg.