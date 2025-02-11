Andhra Pradesh: Property dispute delays last rites of deceased man in Prakasam

ONGOLE: In Giddalur town, a family dispute over property delayed the last rites of a deceased man for three days, from Friday to Monday. The situation unfolded after the man, H Sivachary, died by suicide in Hyderabad on Friday morning.

His body was brought back to Giddalur on the same night. However, the deceased’s wife, Eswari, demanded her share of the family’s property before agreeing to the last rites, leading to a stand-off with the deceased’s mother and sister.

The body was left on the street in front of the family’s home, creating a distressing atmosphere in the neighbourhood. Despite repeated attempts by local police and revenue officials, the dispute continued, with the family members unwilling to compromise.

After complaints from neighbours about the unpleasant situation and the decomposing body, the Giddalur Circle Inspector (CI) Suresh, along with local officials, intervened. They persuaded Eswari, the mother, and sister and allow the final rites to proceed.