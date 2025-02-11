ASHA team seeks industry status for medical sector

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from the Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA), led by its president Dr Kurukuri Vijay Kumar, met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Monday to discuss key issues concerning the proposed health insurance model under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme.

During the meeting, the delegation emphasised that increasing hospital capacity by just one bed could generate six new jobs, significantly enhancing healthcare infrastructure, especially in rural areas. Recognising the potential benefits, the Chief Minister expressed keen interest in the proposal.

Additionally, the delegation presented several suggestions, including recognising the healthcare sector as an industry and providing financial incentives and concessions similar to those extended to other industries. They also proposed measures to address the financial challenges faced by private hospitals and improve overall medical care.

The Chief Minister assured ASHA representatives that their concerns would be thoroughly examined in a follow-up meeting. He directed officials to prepare for another round of discussions and to explore the feasibility of extending industrial incentives to the healthcare sector.

The ASHA members also highlighted the financial struggles faced by network hospitals due to pending arrears under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme. They urged the Chief Minister to expedite the clearance of these dues, which they said was critical to ensuring the smooth functioning of hospitals. In response, Chandrababu Naidu assured the delegation that clearing arrears would be treated as a priority.