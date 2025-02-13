AP CM Naidu betrayed public trust, alleges YSRCP chief Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting his government’s direct benefit transfer of Rs 2.71 lakh crore to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes, and fulfilment of all poll promises despite the Covid-19 pandemic, former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the TDP-led NDA government for neglecting key sectors, and failing to fulfil its election promises.

During a meeting with people’s representatives of Guntur district on Wednesday, Jagan accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of betraying the public trust by discarding the manifesto, and neglecting education, healthcare, agriculture and industrial sectors.

The YSRCP chief attributed the party debacle in the elections despite getting 40% vote share to his reluctance to make false poll promises like Naidu. However, Jagan assured the YSRCP rank and file that he will remain deeply connected to the people, and continue in politics for another 25-30 years.

He questioned the future of the NDA government when people realise Naidu’s deception. He pointed out that TDP leaders are now afraid to enter villages because they have failed to keep their poll promises. Mocking Naidu’s slogan, Jagan said the Chief Minister had become a ‘guarantee for fraud’ instead of a ‘guarantee for the future’.

He alleged that corruption was now rampant, bribes had become a must to get any work done, gambling clubs were openly operating, and those who question the government were being arrested. He warned that such injustice will not last and the people will teach a fitting lesson to Naidu.