40 centres set up to buy red gram in AP's Prakasam district

ONGOLE: To ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for red gram farmers, the State government has set an MSP of Rs 7,550 per quintal. The Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (AP MARKFED) has been designated as the nodal agency to purchase the produce.

As per official figures, around 70,000 farmers from 31 out of 38 mandals in the district cultivated redgram on approximately 70,817 hectares, with an expected yield of 72,391 tonnes. To facilitate the procurement, 40 purchase centres have been set up by NAFED and MARKFED authorities. As of now, nearly 10,000 farmers have registered to sell their produce at these centres.

Farmers in the western Prakasam region, particularly from Podili, Konakanamitla, Marripudi, and Kanigiri, have cultivated red gram extensively. To meet demand, 2-4 additional purchase centres will be set up in these areas. The responsibility for purchasing the red gram has been assigned to Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, Farmer Producers Groups, and local Market Committees.

After purchasing, the stock will be sent to Ongole, Tammavaram, and Kandukur godowns before being transferred to MARKFED warehouses.

Hari Krishna, District Officer of AP MARKFED, explained, “We are acting as the State-level nodal agency for red gram purchases. Based on government’s directions, NAFED will handle the purchases on the ground. We’ve established 40 purchase centres, with half (20 centres) starting operations from February 15. The remaining centres will be opened in phases.”

Authorities aim to purchase around 12,668 tonnes in the first phase, and payments will be made to farmers either through bank accounts or in cash within a week.