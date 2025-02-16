Andhra: CBI expresses ‘inability’ to probe Sugali Preethi case

VIJAYAWADA: In a twist in the mystery death case of Dalit girl Sugali Preethi, the CBI said it cannot investigate the case any further citing lack of resources. It requested the Andhra Pradesh High Court to dismiss the petition filed by the parents of Preethi to direct the CBI for taking up investigation as per the State government’s orders. To unravel the facts, the previous government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over the case to the CBI.

In a submission to the High Court in writing, CBI SP A Raghuram Rajan said the agency at present is dealing with several important cases, hence the petition filed by Preethi’s parents should be dismissed.

Preethi was found dead under suspicious circumstances on August 19, 2017 in her school. While the school management claimed that she committed suicide, the girl’s parents alleged rape and murder by the sons of the school head.

A case was registered, the accused were arrested, and let out on bail. Later, her parents approached Jagan during his visit to Kurnool. Orders for probe were issued in February 2020. However, the CBI failed to take up the case and Preethi’s parents approached the High Court on September 11, 2020. The court directed the CBI to file a counter and it was submitted.