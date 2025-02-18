CM Chandrababu Naidu bats for tech-driven temple ecosystem

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu while inaugurating the International Temples Convention & Expo (ITCX) 2025 in Tirupati on Monday, emphasised the importance of integrating technology with temple management to create a self-sustaining ecosystem.

Calling the event the “Maha Kumbh of Temples,” Naidu outlined his vision for temples as hubs of economic development and cultural preservation, highlighting their role in India’s spiritual economy, which he estimates at `6 lakh crore.

“The role of temples is evolving. They are no longer just places of worship but also drivers of economic and cultural growth,” Naidu said, stressing the need for AI, digital tools, and fintech solutions to improve temple operations. He praised ITCX 2025 for focusing on AI integration, financial transparency, and security enhancements, including RFID-based crowd control and AI-powered surveillance systems.

Naidu further underscored the importance of temple-related initiatives in Andhra Pradesh, citing the Annadanam and Pranadanam schemes introduced by former Chief Minister and TDP founder NTR, in the 1980s. “These schemes have not only fed millions but also saved lives,” he added. He also announced plans to establish Balaji temples in every state capital and key international cities, ensuring that spiritual heritage reaches a global audience.