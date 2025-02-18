CM Chandrababu Naidu bats for tech-driven temple ecosystem

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu while inaugurating the International Temples Convention & Expo (ITCX) 2025 in Tirupati on Monday, emphasised the importance of integrating technology with temple management to create a self-sustaining ecosystem.
Calling the event the “Maha Kumbh of Temples,” Naidu outlined his vision for temples as hubs of economic development and cultural preservation, highlighting their role in India’s spiritual economy, which he estimates at `6 lakh crore.
“The role of temples is evolving. They are no longer just places of worship but also drivers of economic and cultural growth,” Naidu said, stressing the need for AI, digital tools, and fintech solutions to improve temple operations. He praised ITCX 2025 for focusing on AI integration, financial transparency, and security enhancements, including RFID-based crowd control and AI-powered surveillance systems.
Naidu further underscored the importance of temple-related initiatives in Andhra Pradesh, citing the Annadanam and Pranadanam schemes introduced by former Chief Minister and TDP founder NTR, in the 1980s. “These schemes have not only fed millions but also saved lives,” he added. He also announced plans to establish Balaji temples in every state capital and key international cities, ensuring that spiritual heritage reaches a global audience.
The Chief Minister stressed that while technological advancements play a vital role, faith will always remain central to temple management. “Even as we embrace digital solutions, the essence of faith remains irreplaceable,” he remarked. Naidu’s government is also introducing measures like an IVRS-based feedback system and mechanised sanitation to enhance temple hygiene.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the Temple Connect initiative, acknowledging the growing significance of spiritual tourism, which accounts for 55% of Indian citizens’ travel. He also highlighted the timing of the event, marking the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilya Bai Holkar, who revitalised temples in India after foreign invasions. Fadnavis called for temples to serve as beacons of equality and community.
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant reflected on how Hindu kings protected Sanatana Dharma during foreign invasions, while Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar recalled the role of the Navnath saints in temple purification. RSS Sah Sarkaryavah CR Mukunda added that larger temples, like those in Tirupati and Karnataka, should support smaller, struggling temples, which would help preserve the Sanatani culture in rural India.
In a special letter of appreciation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed ITCX 2025 as a “phenomenal initiative” for uniting stakeholders from Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, and Sikhism. Modi described the event as a celebration of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”
In a key development, TTD Chairman BR Naidu handed over a requisition to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, requesting land for the construction of the Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Navi Mumbai and a TTD Information Centre in Bandra. Earlier, 3.61 acres were allotted for the construction of a Srivari temple in Ulve, Navi Mumbai. TTD now seeks an additional 1.5-acre plot for the Ammavari temple.
ITCX 2025, organised by Prasad Lad and Giresh Kulkarni, brings together 1,581 temples from across the globe.