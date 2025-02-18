NDA leaders ramp up efforts to win MLC polls in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: With less than 10 days remaining before polling for the two Graduates’ constituency MLC seats, leaders of the ruling NDA are intensifying their efforts to ensure the victory of their candidates.

Although the opposition YSRCP has announced its boycott of the elections for the combined Krishna-Guntur and erstwhile East-West Godavari districts Graduates constituencies, the TDP, BJP, and JSP are treating the elections as a prestigious contest, making every effort to secure both seats with large majorities.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has conducted a series of meetings with party leaders and entrusted ministers and MLAs with the responsibility of securing both seats.

While TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad is contesting for the MLC from the Krishna-Guntur districts Graduates constituency, Perabathula Rajasekhar, supported by the NDA, remains in the race from the East Godavari-West Godavari districts Graduates constituency.

With the elections scheduled for February 27, both NDA-supported candidates are running vigorous campaigns, working to meet as many graduate voters as possible.

Ministers and public representatives have also joined the campaign alongside the candidates. In addition to highlighting the Mega DSC, the leaders are emphasising the investments and job opportunities for the youth in the State.

It is pertinent to know that Alapati had originally aspired to contest for the MLA seat from the Tenali. However, as part of the alliance, Tenali was allocated to JSP leader Nadendla Manohar. Consequently, the TDP decided to field him for the Graduates’ MLC seat with the support of its alliance partners.

Similarly, Perabathula Rajasekhar had intended to contest for the Assembly seat from the Kakinada Rural. However, that seat was also allocated to JSP leader P Nanaji, and as a result, Perabathula has been selected as the NDA candidate .