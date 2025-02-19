Police should follow law, not politicians: Former CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the ‘fabricated case and illegal arrest’ of former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan a reflection of deteriorating law and order in the State, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cautioned police to strictly adhere to the law, and not to play into the hands of political bosses as they have to face the consequences in the days to come.

Speaking to the media after visiting Vamsi in the sub-jail here on Tuesday, Jagan alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu government had misused every possible institution to fabricate false cases and coerce complainant Satyavardhan to reverse his earlier confession before the court, and the former MLA was arrested with false charges.

Narrating the sequence of events that led to the arrest of Vamsi, Jagan said police threatened the family members on February 11, and on the next day they took a statement from his brother that Vamsi had kidnapped Satyavardhan, and the following day the former MLA was arrested. “Police seem to be arresting people at will. The statement of Satyavardhan was taken after Vamsi was arrested,” he charged.