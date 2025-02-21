Andhra government to roll out single app to reduce administration burden on teachers

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to streamline school education operations by replacing the current 45 apps used by teachers with a single, integrated app, as directed by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. This initiative aims to ease the administrative load on teachers, enabling them to focus more on teaching and improving learning outcomes.

In a review meeting on School Education and Samagra Siksha, held at his residence in Undavalli, Minister Lokesh emphasised the necessity for a unified digital dashboard for the School Education Department. The dashboard will integrate all school-related data and allow login access for officials from the ministerial level down to the field-level staff.

Lokesh also proposed the introduction of an Estate Managers system for larger schools and the use of Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs) at the cluster level to better oversee school operations. He directed officials to ensure that all government schools meet minimum infrastructure standards, including the establishment of computer labs, STEM labs, and libraries.

Another significant initiative discussed was to enable direct contributions from donors, addressing each school’s specific infrastructural needs. Under this initiative, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Kits will be distributed starting from the next academic year.

He also outlined plans to phase out single-teacher schools following the withdrawal of G.O. 117, with a focus on establishing model primary schools and ensuring that each class has at least one teacher.