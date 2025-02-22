Andhra Pradesh: NAKSHA land survey in 10 ULBs in first phase

TIRUPATI: The National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey (NAKSHA) has been launched in Andhra Pradesh to digitise urban land records, curb irregularities in revenue land maintenance, and improve property ownership clarity.

The project, implemented under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), is expected to enhance urban planning and governance.

In the first phase, the Government of India and the Andhra Pradesh government will conduct the survey across 10 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), covering 586 square kilometer in selected municipal corporation limits, including Tirupati, Anantapur, Nellore, and Guntur districts.

Revenue and urban planning staff teams have been assigned to execute the survey.

The Rs 190 crore project will span one year and aims to clear land title disputes by providing updated, digitised land records.The survey will employ advanced LiDAR sensors, oblique imaging, and GIS technology for high-precision mapping, capturing both surface and elevated terrain features.