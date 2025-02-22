Andhra Pradesh: NAKSHA land survey in 10 ULBs in first phase

TIRUPATI: The National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey (NAKSHA) has been launched in Andhra Pradesh to digitise urban land records, curb irregularities in revenue land maintenance, and improve property ownership clarity.
The project, implemented under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), is expected to enhance urban planning and governance.
In the first phase, the Government of India and the Andhra Pradesh government will conduct the survey across 10 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), covering 586 square kilometer in selected municipal corporation limits, including Tirupati, Anantapur, Nellore, and Guntur districts.
Revenue and urban planning staff teams have been assigned to execute the survey.
The Rs 190 crore project will span one year and aims to clear land title disputes by providing updated, digitised land records.The survey will employ advanced LiDAR sensors, oblique imaging, and GIS technology for high-precision mapping, capturing both surface and elevated terrain features.
The Department of Land Resources (DoLR), Survey of India (SOI), National Informatics Centre (NIC), and other key institutions will provide technical support, geospatial services, data analysis, and satellite imaging.
These agencies will also assist in maintaining the database and offer training to state and UT personnel in field surveys and ground truthing.
A senior Survey of India official, speaking to TNIE, said the project would help streamline property tax collection and strengthen the financial resources of ULBs.
“A centralised digital tax administration system will improve revenue collection and reduce tax evasion,” the officials added.
Officials believe the initiative will reduce land disputes, enhance legal clarity, and ensure secure, fraud-free property transactions, benefiting buyers, sellers, and financial institutions.
The Union government has selected 13 States and three Union Territories for the first phase of the NAKSHA programme.