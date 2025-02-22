Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu villages gear up for Maha Shivaratri

GUNTUR: Over 40 villages in Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet mandals of Palnadu district are gearing up for Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple, where lakhs of devotees are expected on February 26.
The temple, one of the oldest in the district, hosts a two-day fair annually, drawing worshippers from across the State.
A major highlight of the festival is the construction of Prabhalu - towering, rectangular cloth structures - by devotees.
The century-old tradition is believed to bring prosperity and harmony to villages. Kavuru, Kammavaripalem, Aminsahebpalem, Appapuram, Maddirala, Yadavalli, Boppudi, and Purushottamapatnam have already started crafting these elaborate structures, some reaching heights of 100 feet.
The process is a collective effort, with farmers contributing based on landholdings and village teams taking turns to oversee construction. With costs ranging between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per Prabha, some villages have started pooling resources to build a single structure and share the expenses.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Kotappakonda Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple on Maha Shivaratri to offer special prayers.
Minister of Energy Gottipati Ravikumar, Palnadu District Collector Arun Babu, Superintendent of Police K Srinivasa Rao, and Narasaraopet MLA Dr Chadalavada Aravinda Babu recently reviewed festival arrangements at the Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple with officials from the health, police, municipal, and Roads and Buildings Department.
They instructed officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, safety measures, and proper amenities for the large crowds expected.
“This is a time when all differences fade away. Political affiliations and social divides do not matter. Even those who have settled abroad return home for the festival,” said retired government employee KDhanunjay from Kavuru.
District authorities are ensuring a seamless experience for devotees, with security, traffic, and crowd management in place.
The region is set for an elaborate and spiritually vibrant Maha shivaratri celebration.