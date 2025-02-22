Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu villages gear up for Maha Shivaratri

GUNTUR: Over 40 villages in Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet mandals of Palnadu district are gearing up for Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple, where lakhs of devotees are expected on February 26.

The temple, one of the oldest in the district, hosts a two-day fair annually, drawing worshippers from across the State.

A major highlight of the festival is the construction of Prabhalu - towering, rectangular cloth structures - by devotees.

The century-old tradition is believed to bring prosperity and harmony to villages. Kavuru, Kammavaripalem, Aminsahebpalem, Appapuram, Maddirala, Yadavalli, Boppudi, and Purushottamapatnam have already started crafting these elaborate structures, some reaching heights of 100 feet.

The process is a collective effort, with farmers contributing based on landholdings and village teams taking turns to oversee construction. With costs ranging between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per Prabha, some villages have started pooling resources to build a single structure and share the expenses.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Kotappakonda Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple on Maha Shivaratri to offer special prayers.