Visakhapatnam Steel Plant contract workers threaten indefinite strike from March 7

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 14,000 contract workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) - Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) have announced an indefinite strike starting on or after March 7, if their demands are not met.

The All Contract Labour Unions of RINL-VSP have issued a notice under Section 22 of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, informing the management of their decision to go on strike. The unions have jointly formulated a charter of demands, copies of which have been submitted to the management.

“The decision to go on strike was taken at the general meeting of the unions, where workers strongly opposed the anti-contract labour policies of both the Centre and the RINL-VSP management. These policies have put the livelihood of contract workers at risk,” said N Ramana, Contract Labour Union (CITU) general secretary.

He called upon all contract workers to stand united in their demand to halt measures affecting employment, wages, and working conditions. The unions have listed several issues that remain unresolved.

“One of the primary concerns is that nearly 800 contract workers have been unable to work due to delays in gate pass renewals, pending tenders, and non-commencement of work across various departments. We demand that all existing contract workers, many of whom have years of experience, be retained in their positions,” Ramana said.