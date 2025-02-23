Visakhapatnam Steel Plant contract workers threaten indefinite strike from March 7

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 14,000 contract workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) - Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) have announced an indefinite strike starting on or after March 7, if their demands are not met.
The All Contract Labour Unions of RINL-VSP have issued a notice under Section 22 of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, informing the management of their decision to go on strike. The unions have jointly formulated a charter of demands, copies of which have been submitted to the management.
“The decision to go on strike was taken at the general meeting of the unions, where workers strongly opposed the anti-contract labour policies of both the Centre and the RINL-VSP management. These policies have put the livelihood of contract workers at risk,” said N Ramana, Contract Labour Union (CITU) general secretary.
He called upon all contract workers to stand united in their demand to halt measures affecting employment, wages, and working conditions. The unions have listed several issues that remain unresolved.
“One of the primary concerns is that nearly 800 contract workers have been unable to work due to delays in gate pass renewals, pending tenders, and non-commencement of work across various departments. We demand that all existing contract workers, many of whom have years of experience, be retained in their positions,” Ramana said.
Another key demand is the protection of the Rs 2,400 monthly allowance for SMA, ASMA, and IR workers as per the Industrial Disputes Act agreement. The unions have raised concerns that Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMCs) are being issued as one-time contracts in various departments to avoid these payments, which they argue violates the agreement signed with the Regional Labour Commissioner (Central) on October 2, 2024. The unions are also opposing the proposed changes to the existing gate pass system, stating that the format, colour, and terms should remain unchanged. Additionally, they have called for the immediate disbursement of pending wages, as some contract workers have reportedly not received salaries for the past three months.
“Another major concern is the filling of vacancies under the Displaced Persons (DP) quota. We have insisted that the management adhere to the 50% quota reserved for displaced persons in employment. We also demand that contract workers who have lost their Employee State Insurance (ESI) benefits due to workplace injuries, be provided medical facilities by the principal employer,” he added.