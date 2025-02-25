CM Chandrababu Naidu instructs officials to expand WhatsApp governance in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to expand WhatsApp governance across the State by setting up ‘Manamitra’ WhatsApp governance cells in all district collectorates. Chairing a review meeting on Real-Time Governance at the State Secretariat on Monday, he announced that the State government would soon provide 500 services through WhatsApp governance. He emphasised the need for district collectors to actively monitor its implementation and create public awareness about the initiative.

He instructed officials to enhance response efficiency in addressing public grievances through WhatsApp and enable digital payments for various bills. He also urged village and ward secretariats to drive awareness campaigns. Highlighting the importance of technology in governance, he suggested that every household in the State should have an Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert.

Discussing law and order, the Chief Minister proposed using technology for better policing, including the establishment of drone patrolling systems alongside traditional police patrolling. He stated that this would significantly improve public safety and crime monitoring.

Naidu also directed officials to install GPS tracking systems in all RTC buses to help passengers monitor real-time bus movements. He suggested seeking Google’s assistance to implement the system quickly. He further advised exploring the possibility of using GPS tracking in the pension distribution system to ensure efficiency and transparency.

Taking a firm stance against illegal liquor outlets, he instructed officials to take stringent action against those operating them. He expressed concern over their continued presence in some areas and urged officers to track liquor suppliers linked to these unauthorised outlets.

He emphasised that strict measures should be taken against those facilitating their operations. He assured the government would take steps to improve the free supply of sand for public use. He urged officials to focus on ensuring accessibility and efficiency in sand distribution.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Principal Secretary (GAD) Mukesh Kumar Meena, and others were present.