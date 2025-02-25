YSRCP doesn’t qualify for Opposition status: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude to Governor S Abdul Nazeer for delivering his address with dignity despite disruptions caused by YSRCP legislators during the joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Council on the first day of the budget session on Monday.

Condemning the YSRCP’s behaviour as shameful, he criticised them for tearing up copies of the speech and creating chaos. Speaking to the media after the session on Monday, Pawan Kalyan asserted that YSRCP does not qualify for opposition status, emphasising that the second-largest party in the Assembly is Jana Sena.

He urged YSRCP leaders to respect the people’s mandate and participate in the Assembly with dignity. Rather than disrupting proceedings, he advised them to use their allotted time to raise public issues constructively. Though YSRCP secured only 11 seats, the Speaker still granted them an opportunity to speak.

He cautioned them against obstructionist tactics, stating, “You should upgrade, uplift, and respect the democratic process.” He reiterated that YSRCP would not receive opposition status for the next five years and should accept this reality. Such recognition, he explained, is governed by established rules, not by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu or Jana Sena.

Pawan Kalyan accused YSRCP of demanding privileges beyond constitutional provisions, pointing out that the party secured only 11 out of 175 seats. If they seek recognition based on vote share, he suggested they look to Germany, where parliamentary representation is determined by proportional voting—unlike India.

Deputy CM moots Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board

Responding to media queries on the proposed Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board, the Deputy Chief Minister stated he would elaborate at the Avirbhava Sabha on March 14. Drawing parallels to the Waqf Board, he stressed the need for a dedicated body to protect Sanatana Dharma and assured his commitment to the cause.

He also expressed his support for chilli farmers, stating that discussions with the Chief Minister and the cabinet would address their concerns effectively.