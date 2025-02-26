Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar reviews progress of CBG plants in State

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar reviewed the progress of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant establishments and land allocations in Andhra Pradesh with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) representatives at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The minister highlighted that the State government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Reliance a few months ago to set up 500 CBG plants with an investment of Rs 65,000 crore.

This initiative is expected to generate 2.5 lakh jobs and position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in clean energy and sustainable development. Assuring full government support, Minister Gottipati stated that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the State is enhancing ease of doing business to attract investors. He urged the Revenue Department to expedite land approvals and directed the Energy Department to coordinate with Reliance Industries Limitedfor timely execution of projects.

He also emphasised the role of the Single Desk Portal in streamlining business approvals, improving transparency, and enhancing infrastructure.

Officials from APTRANSCO, DISCOM, the Energy Department, and RIL representatives attended the meeting.