‘NDA striving for AP’s growth despite differences’

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena President Konidela Pawan Kalyan lambasted YSRCP MLAs for their unruly behaviour during the Governor’s address to the Joint Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature on Monday.

Speaking during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan reaffirmed that despite internal differences, the alliance between the TDP, JSP, and BJP would continue, with the coalition remaining in power for the next 15 years.

“In any coalition, differences of opinion are natural, but they remain internal matters within our political family. These differences will not affect our commitment to the State and its people. Since there is no real opposition in the House, the ruling party itself will play the role of a constructive opposition, similar to Singapore and early Independent India,” he said.