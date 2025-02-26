Procurement guidelines relaxed in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a move to bolster innovation and support budding enterprises, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced relaxation of public procurement norms for DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) recognised startups registered in the State.

This initiative aims to create a conducive environment for startups to access markets, and compete with established businesses effectively.

The decision comes in light of challenges faced by startups in securing government contracts due to stringent tender criteria, such as prior turnover requirement and experience as well as mandates for Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).

Recognising the vital role of government procurement in the economy, it intends to provide preferential access to these startups, enabling them to leverage innovative solutions for improved public service delivery.

Several other States, including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Telangana, have already implemented relaxed procurement norms to aid their startup ecosystems. The State government has taken note of these successful measures, and promised to provide similar opportunities to its startups. According the a GO issued on February 24, under the new guidelines, eligible DPIIT-recognised startups must have a registered office in Andhra Pradesh, and an existing product or service available in the market upon the issuance of a tender.