YSRCP councillors’ defection boosts TDP’s prospects in Parvathipuram

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is poised to take control of Parvathipuram Municipalityas several YSRCP councillors have defected to the party.

With TDP-led councillors preparing to move a no-confidence motion against chairperson Bonu Gowriswari, political tensions in Parvathipuram have escalated ahead of summer.

In the 2021 urban local body elections, YSRCP won 22 of the 30 wards in Parvathipuram Municipality. The then-opposition TDP secured five wards, while independent candidates won two, and the BJP claimed one.

With a clear majority, YSRCP appointed Gowriswari, whose seat is reserved for Backward Class women, as chairperson. Kondapalli Rukhmini and Intipuri Gunesh were named vice-chairpersons.