Guntur police arrest four for house burglaries, recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 14.65L

GUNTUR: Guntur district police have arrested four individuals involved in a series of house burglaries and recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 14.65 lakh. The arrests were made by the Old Guntur and CCS police as part of an intensified crackdown on theft cases.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar said two of the accused were directly involved in the burglaries, while the other two were receivers of stolen property. The main suspects, Syed Nagur Basha of LR Colony, Lalapet, with seven previous cases, and Uppala Suresh of Swarna Bharat Nagar, with nine cases, were arrested based on technical evidence. The police also nabbed Bathula Gopinath and Uradi Janardhan for purchasing the stolen valuables.

The arrests followed an investigation into a complaint by Yeleswaram Bala Sudarshan Sharma, whose house in Old Guntur was burgled while he was away. The intruders stole gold, silver, Rs 35,000 in cash, and a wristwatch.

SP Kumar warned strict action against burglars and buyers of stolen goods. He urged residents to install CCTV cameras and use the free Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) for security.