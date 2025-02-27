Jana Sena launches ‘Operation Aakarsh’ in Tirupati, YSRCP faces setbacks

TIRUPATI: Jana Sena Party (JSP) has launched ‘Operation Aakarsh’ in the temple city of Tirupati. Local JSP MLA Arani Srinivasulu has intensified efforts to bring in more YSRCP leaders into its fold under the directions of Jana Sena President and Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan.

On Tuesday, as many as eight YSRCP Tirupati corporators and two Tirupati Cooperative Town Bank directors switched allegiance, donning the Jana Sena scarf in the presence of Pawan Kalyan. It may be recalled that three YSRCP corporators had joined the JSP recently, bringing its tally to 11 in the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati.

Until last month, only the local MLA and a few leaders represented JSP in Tirupati. Now, the party is actively working to expand its influence at the ward level.

With JSP Supremo’s green signal, MLA Arani Srinivasulu has been focusing on disgruntled senior YSRCP leaders who have openly revolted against former MLA and current Tirupati district YSRCP president Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. Srinivasulu has held discussions with them, learned about their political aspirations, and assured them of a bright future within JSP under Pawan’s leadership. The defections have dealt a significant blow to YSRCP in Tirupati, as many of those switching sides have been close associates of Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for more than 30 years.

Currently, the TDP has one corporator, while JSP’s strength has risen to 11. However, during the Deputy Mayor election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners—JSP and TDP—secured the support of 26 members, a number strong enough to claim the mayor’s seat in the future.

Corporator SK Babu, who had a long-standing association with the Bhumana, told TNIE, “I was a sincere party worker and a close follower of Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. However, during the deputy mayor election, my name was not even considered for the position, despite being a Backward Class (BC) corporator. Everyone knows this. I lost hope in YSRCP, and after deep thought, I decided to join Jana Sena.”

SK Babu and five other corporators who were expelled from YSRCP have now joined JSP.

Their defection could make it easier for JSP to unseat Mayor Dr Sirisha in the coming days.