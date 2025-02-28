Andhra Pradesh to launch P4 system on Ugadi to support underprivileged families

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is gearing up to launch the P4 (Public, Philanthropic People Participation) system on Ugadi to empower underprivileged sections of society.

Chairing a review meeting on P4, Family Empowerment-Benefit Management System, on Thursday, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said the key objective of the latest initiative is to encourage higher-income families to lend a helping hand to the underprivileged. He also emphasised the need for a structured and sustainable policy to take the initiative forward.

Officials informed the chief minister that the verification of 5,00,000 families will be completed by August. The P-4 policy will be implemented in four villages as a pilot project, benefiting 5,869 families initially.

Families that own two acres of wetland or five acres of dryland, four-wheelers, government employees, income taxpayers, or those with properties in municipal areas and financially sound backgrounds are exempt from P4. The government aims to ensure that only truly eligible families receive benefits under the scheme.

The officials estimated that about 4 million families are eligible for the scheme. A household survey is already underway in 10 districts as part of the first phase, which will be completed by March 2. The second phase, covering 16 districts, will begin on March 8 and conclude by March 18. Once the household survey is complete, the details of all eligible families will be incorporated into Samridhi Bandhanam.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and Planning Department officials were present.