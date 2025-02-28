Human encroachment, food scarcity drive wild elephants into conflict

TIRUPATI: Imbalances in the ecosystem and the non-availability of food sources are causing wild elephants to become agitated and raid human settlements and crops, particularly in forest-adjacent areas of Andhra Pradesh, including the Seshachalam and Manyam regions, retired forest range officer and wild tusker trainer K Raghunath told TNIE.

With 26 years of experience handling wild elephants, Raghunath shared insights into the rise in elephant aggression, particularly after the recent incident in which elephants killed three devotees at Gundala Kona in the Seshachalam forest. “Habitat destruction and human encroachment lead to isolated, stressed elephants, increasing their aggression,” he said. Deforestation and urbanisation have significantly reduced natural food sources, forcing elephants into human settlements. Being highly intelligent, they quickly identify crops like sugarcane, rice, and bananas as easy food sources, leading to frequent raids. “Once elephants develop this behaviour, they tend to pass it on to younger generations,” he added.

Additionally, male elephants experience periodic musth—a condition of elevated testosterone levels—making them extremely aggressive. During this time, tuskers may attack other elephants, humans, or perceived threats. Raghunath explained that poaching, habitat loss, and human-elephant conflicts contribute to fear and aggression in elephants. He cited the Gundala Kona incident, where a devotee reportedly made loud noises with a steel vessel, startling the elephants and resulting in the deaths.

“Elephants have remarkable memory. If they witness a herd member being harmed, they may develop hostility towards humans. Some even remember past conflicts and return to attack villages as a form of revenge,” he said. He cited an incident in Gudipala Mandal, Chittoor district, where a lone musth elephant killed a couple and later a woman in Ramapuram village.