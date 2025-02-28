MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh see high voter turnout

VIJAYAWADA: The elections to the erstwhile combined Krishna and Guntur, and East and West Godavari District Graduates’ Constituencies, and Uttarandhra Teachers’ Constituency, comprising Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, went off smoothly on Thursday.

As per the information given by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, 63.28% of voters cast their votes in the MLC elections in East Godavari and West Godavari Graduates’ Constituency, 65.58% in Krishna and Guntur Graduates’ Constituency, and 91.82% in Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam Teachers’ Constituency till 4 pm.

However, the polling percentage is likely to increase further as the Election Commission permitted all those standing in queues by 4 pm at the polling stations to exercise their franchise.

Though 70 candidates are in the fray for the three MLC constituencies, the main contest is likely to be between contestants supported by the TDP-led NDA and PDF in both the Graduates’ Constituencies.

Alapati exudes confidence of poll victory

In Uttarandhra Teachers’ Constituency, the fight is among PRTU candidate Gade Srinivasulu Naidu, APTF contestant Pakalapati Raghu Varma supported by the NDA, and UTF nominee Koredla Vijaya Gowri.

Describing the vote as a big weapon in a democracy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said it is the responsibility of every voter to exercise their franchise in the elections. He, along with HRD and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, exercised his franchise at Undavalli. He felt that vote is crucial for development and welfare, besides pride of the nation.

Exuding confidence of his win in the elections, NDA candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad expressed happiness over the voter turnout of 68% in Krishna and Guntur District Graduates’ Constituency.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri after the conclusion of the MLC elections, Alapati said the TDP-led NDA government won the trust of graduates by launching several welfare schemes and development programmes in the last eight months.