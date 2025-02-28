Rampa Rebellion memorial in Anakapalle district lies in neglect

VISAKHAPATNAM: The war memorial commemorating the Rampa Rebellion in Narsipatnam of Anakapalle district has fallen into neglect, covered in garbage and liquor bottles, being used for open defecation.

The site, which includes the tombs of British officers killed during the rebellion led by Alluri Sitarama Raju, is overgrown with weeds and nearly inaccessible due to encroachment.

The memorial holds historical significance as it marks the final resting place of British officers Lionel Neville Hytor and Christopher William Scott Coward, who were ambushed and killed by Alluri Sitarama Raju’s forces in 1922.

Their deaths were a critical moment in the rebellion, which saw Alluri and his followers challenge British rule through direct assaults on police stations and strategic guerrilla warfare.

Today, however, the site is in a state of disrepair. The area near the RTC complex, where the tombs are located, has been used as a dumping yard by street vendors and residents. Garbage and construction waste are regularly dumped at the site, making it difficult to even identify the entrance to the tombs.

“Frankly speaking, neither we as the public nor the authorities care about it. It is a historically important place, yet it is left to rot,” said Ravi, a resident.

The rebellion, which was part of India’s larger struggle for independence, saw Alluri Sitarama Raju orchestrate a series of attacks on British police stations, including Chintapalle, Krishna Devi Peta, and Rajavommangi in August 1922. His forces seized weapons and ammunition, challenging British dominance in the tribal regions.

“Among the major encounters was the ambush at Damanapalli Ghat, where Alluri’s men, positioned strategically on higher ground, launched a counterattack against British troops led by Scott and Hytor. Despite superior firepower, the British were overpowered. Both Scott and Hytor were killed, dealing a blow to colonial authorities. Following the skirmish, the British allocated this site for a memorial,” the locals at the site narrated.

“The site must be protected not for the sake of the British officers but to preserve the legacy of Alluri Sitarama Raju, the Manyam hero who fought for our freedom,” remarked a group of locals. They urged authorities to take immediate steps to restore and maintain the memorial, ensuring future generations understand its significance in India’s independence movement.