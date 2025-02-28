SDSTPS Unit-3 completes 100 days of continuous operation, strengthens Andhra Pradesh power supply

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Damodara Sanjeeviah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) has achieved a significant milestone as its 800 MW Unit-3 successfully completed 100 days of continuous operation for the first time since its Commercial Operation Date (COD) on November 18, 2024. This achievement underscores the unit’s reliability, operational excellence, and vital contribution to Andhra Pradesh’s base load energy requirements. Since COD, the unit has generated 1,596.30 million units (MU) with a plant load factor (PLF) of 83%.

SDSTPS, a key contributor to the State’s power grid, consistently generates 45 MU daily, accounting for 40% of the State’s thermal power generation. The sustained performance of its units highlights robust maintenance strategies, advanced technological interventions, and the dedicated workforce ensuring uninterrupted power supply, particularly as energy demand rises in the summer months.

APGENCO has also improved its overall thermal generation, maintaining over 110 MU since January 2025 and achieving a record high of 123 MU (Ex-Bus) on February 22, 2025. Efforts are underway to maintain a seven-day coal stock to support continuous generation.

APGENCO Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu credited the achievement to the team’s dedication and best operational practices. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand for their policy support and leadership in strengthening the State’s power sector.

He reiterated APGENCO’s commitment to adopting best practices, enhancing efficiency, reducing emissions, and maintaining the highest PLF at the national level. He also emphasised the State’s goal of providing 24x7 power for all consumers and nine hours of daytime power for agriculture.