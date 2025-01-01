Over 6,000 persons held in ID liquor cases in 2024

VIJAYAWADA: The Prohibition and Excise Department’s intensified efforts have resulted in substantial crackdown on sale and distribution of illicit distillation, Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS).

According to official statistics, the department detected 14,539 cases of illicitly distilled liquor and jaggery from January 1 to December 31.

These efforts resulted in the arrest of 6,157 individuals, the seizure of 1,68,185 litres of ID liquor, and the confiscation of 381 vehicles. Additionally, 61,09,472 litres of fermented jaggery wash were destroyed.

The department also detected 8,681 cases of Non-Duty Paid Liquor and 149 cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, which led to the arrest of 362 individuals and the seizure of 4,983 kg of ganja, 11.3 kg of opium poppy straw, and 48 vehicles.

Efforts to prevent the toddy trade resulted in 266 cases being registered, 58 arrests, and the seizure of 94 litres of toddy.

In a release issued on Tuesday, Director of Prohibition and Excise, Rahul Dev Sharma, stated that the department’s stringent measures have shown significant results. He assured that they would continue to work tirelessly to curb the sale and distribution of illicit liquor and other prohibited substances.

To further bolster its enforcement activities, the department has set up a Command Control Centre at the State Headquarters, and rolled out a toll-free number (14405) to receive complaints related to excise crimes. The department has also launched a comprehensive campaign, Navodayam 2.0, aimed at making Andhra Pradesh free from illicitly distilled liquor.