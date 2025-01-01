Palnadu sees slight dip; cybercrimes rise 200%

GUNTUR: Improved policing activities have led to a 7.7% reduction in the crime rate in Palnadu district in 2024, with 4,222 cases registered, according to SP K Srinivasa Rao. At the year-end crime review conference on Tuesday, the SP highlighted key achievements, including 661 convictions through a conviction-based court trial monitoring system.

The district reported 44 murders, 236 SC/ST atrocity cases, and 502 crimes against women. Road accidents remained a concern, with 580 incidents resulting in 358 fatalities and 251 injuries. Special measures, such as identifying accident-prone black spots, conducting inspections, and awareness campaigns, contributed to reducing accidents.

The SP noted a significant rise in POCSO cases, with 50 reported in 2024 compared to 29 in 2023, and cybercrimes, which increased from 20 cases in 2023 to 60 in 2024, reflecting greater public awareness. Lok Adalats resolved 3,522 cases, ensuring faster justice delivery.

To make Palnadu faction-free, the police implemented the ‘Palle Nidra’, a community-based initiative that identifies hyper-sensitive and sensitive areas, enhancing surveillance and public engagement. These efforts aim to ensure the district’s safety and peace.