TDP membership likely to cross 1crore

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu expressed happiness over the overwhelming response from the people to the party membership drive.

Interacting with TDP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, incharges of all Assembly segments, presidents of mandal units, and other activists through a teleconference on the eve of New Year, Naidu lauded the efforts of party leaders and activists to ensure the success of the enrollment drive. “The TDP has created a history in the country in the membership enrollment. We have a record number of members now,” he said.

As part of the membership drive which began on October 26, 93 lakh have been enrolled so far. “I am confident that the number of TDP members will certainly cross the one crore mark,” Naidu asserted.

Mentioning that Rs 5 lakh insurance cover is being provided with the Rs 100 membership fee, he said people, particularly in rural areas, are vying with one another to join the TDP.

The membership enrolment in Telangana is also on a large scale. A referral system has been brought in now to recognise the hard work of every TDP activist for the success of the enrolment drive, he said.

Highlighting that Rs 135 crore has been spent in the past five years for the welfare of party activists, Naidu said Palakol, Atmakur, Nellore City, Kuppam, Rajampet, Undi, Kalyanadurgam, Gurajala, Vinukonda and Mangalagiri Assembly segments are in the list of top 10 in the TDP enrolment drive.