Guntur Municipal Corporation unveils roadmap for clean, sustainable city

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has outlined an ambitious roadmap to transform the city into a clean, green, and sustainable urban hub by 2025. After achieving 17th place in the previous Swachh Survekshan rankings, the corporation aims to improve its standing with a focus on enhanced waste management, eco-friendly initiatives, and robust civic infrastructure.

Key priorities include achieving 100% segregation of wet and dry waste at the source, complete garbage collection, desilting of drains, and road maintenance. Plans are also underway for developing bio-CNG plants and enforcing a strict ban on single-use plastics to combat pollution and encourage sustainable practices.

GMC commissioner P Srinivasulu said the corporation will promote solar energy adoption across households, businesses, and public spaces to bolster renewable energy use. Other major initiatives include the construction of state-of-the-art facilities adhering to environmental standards, removal of roadside encroachments, and integrating unassessed properties into the tax system for equitable revenue distribution.

GMC also plans to create vending zones and designated street food points, while advocating composting at individual and community levels to manage organic waste efficiently.

Highlighting achievements in 2024, Srinivasulu noted the resolution of 4,479 public complaints through the call centre and 1,233 grievances via the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS). GMC also delivered 17,930 municipal services, including 6,379 new tax assessments, 2,127 property tax bifurcations, 3,844 trade license renewals, and 1,966 new tap connections.

On infrastructure, 423 civil works proposals, spanning roads, drains, and parks over 112.09 km, are under review, with an estimated budget of Rs 168.16 crore. Additionally, 833 civil works, valued at Rs 287.35 crore, are in various stages of implementation. These include road and drain construction and park improvements.

The GMC reaffirmed its commitment to addressing civic grievances, boosting urban infrastructure, and fostering sustainable development for a thriving city by 2025.