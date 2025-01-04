Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu seeks blessings of Sri Sachchidananda

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Avadhoota Datta Peetham at Patamata in Vijayawada on Friday, and took the blessings of mutt head Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamy.

The Swamy presented teertha prasadams to the Chief Minister. Naidu participated in the inaugural ceremony of Dattakshetranath Yatra, which will be taken up at 42 locations across the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu felt himself fortunate for having Darshan of Sachchidananda Swamy, who works for the wellbeing of society. Asserting that making the State Swarna Andhra by 2047 is his target, Naidu said though several people criticised him when announced Vision 2020, the results of that vision are visible to all.

Now, we have embarked on Vision-2047 to create wealth and ensure happiness of the people. There is no question of reneging from the Vision 2047, he asserted.

Seeking the support of the people in this regard, Naidu said he will take the responsibility of developing the State as Swarna Andhra. Describing Naidu as ‘Karma Yogi’, Sachchidananda Swamy said all the works mooted by him will go ahead without any hurdles.

He exuded confidence that the State will prosper and the dream of Swarna Andhra will also be realised under the leadership of Naidu. “I pray that Goddess Kanaka Durga blesses him,” the Swamy said.