Plan to build Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam airport in two phases

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said emphasis should be laid on setting up an aviation university and a training centre in the State, besides developing seven new airports in addition to the existing seven.

Foreseeing demand for parking of private flights in airports in the future, he directed officials to construct the new airports by taking into consideration all the aspects.

Holding a review meeting, along with Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, at his Undavalli residence on Friday, he took stock of the expansion of the existing airports, besides constructing the new ones.

Naidu focused on construction of the international airport at Bhogapuram. While the Airports Authority of India is managing Gannavaram, Rajahmundry, Tirupati and Kadapa airports, the State government is overseeing the maintenance of Kurnool airport. Puttaparthi is only a private airstrip.

Though Bhogapuram airport is now getting ready, keeping in view the increasing necessities of the people, the State government has initiated measures to construct seven more airports.

A decision has been taken to establish airports in Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Srikakulam, Tadepalligudem, Nagarjuna Sagar, between Tuni and Annavaram, and Ongole. As per the feasibility report that has already been prepared for Kuppam airport, it will be constructed in two phases. In the first phase, construction will be taken up in 683 acres, and in the second and final phase in 567 acres, which together will have an area of 1,250 acres.

The officials, however, informed the Chief Minister that as IAF, HAL and Bengaluru International Airports are closer to the proposed Kuppam airport, the issue of airspace should be taken into consideration, besides obtaining No Objection Certificate from all the organisations.