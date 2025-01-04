Three-day Poly Tech Fest to kick off on January 6 in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Innovative technical projects by polytechnic students will be showcased at the three-day State-level exhibition, Poly Tech Fest, scheduled to be held at SS Convention in Vijayawada from January 6 to 8. The event aims to foster a culture of innovation, scientific thinking, and research among students, said G Ganesh Kumar, Director of the Technical Education Department.

Last December, regional-level tech festivals were held across the 13 erstwhile districts of the State, showcasing 1,302 projects. Of these, 249 exceptional projects were selected for the State-level exhibition.

The State-level winners will be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 for first place, Rs 50,000 for second, and Rs 25,000 each as consolation prizes. Similarly, regional winners were awarded Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 for the first and second places. Skill Development Department Principal Secretary Kona Sasidhar will inaugurate the event on January 6. HRD Minister N Lokesh will attend as chief guest on January 7. Several MPs, MLCs, MLAs, academic and industry experts are also expected to attend.