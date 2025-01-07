Aim is to free education from politics: Andhra Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh stressed the importance of keeping education free from political influence while fostering moral values and cultural awareness among students.
Speaking at an event organised at SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram, he said, “My ambition is to make the education sector apolitical. One of my first actions as minister was to remove political symbols, colours, and programmes from schools. Education should inspire students, not politicise them.”
Lokesh detailed several key initiatives, including the distribution of ‘Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Kits’ worth `944 crore to students from classes 1 to 12, the launch of the ‘Dokka Seethamma Midday School Meal Scheme,’ and the announcement of a Mega DSC with 16,347 posts. He also announced curriculum reforms from KG to PG and special lessons on gender equality and respect for women, led by moral advisor Chaganti Koteswara Rao.
Lokesh inaugurated the renovated 108-year-old ZP High School building, badminton and tennis courts, and a CC road constructed at a cost of `18 lakh. He also unveiled the statue of Ratan Tata at Peddaamiram, inaugurated the Ratan Tata Marg connecting Undi and Bhimavaram, and announced plans for a Praja Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.
Praising the legendary industrialist, Lokesh said, “Ratan Tata exemplifies values in business and philanthropy. He contributed significantly to India’s progress and inspired millions.”
He commended Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju for his efforts in developing Undi constituency, including the modernisation of schools and welfare hostels and providing clean drinking water. He noted that 31 out of 34 schools in the constituency have already been renovated adding playgrounds. Addressing the students, Lokesh urged them to give back to their communities by establishing company branches in the villages where they studied. He announced plans for an ‘Andhra Model of Education’ and stressed the need to teach respect for women from a young age to bring about societal change.
HRD Minister Lokesh also voiced concerns about drug abuse, stating, “There is a situation where future generations are being destroyed due to drugs and ganja.” To combat this, he announced the ‘No Drugs Bro’ campaign and the formation of Eagle Teams to tackle the issue.