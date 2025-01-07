Aim is to free education from politics: Andhra Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh stressed the importance of keeping education free from political influence while fostering moral values and cultural awareness among students.

Speaking at an event organised at SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram, he said, “My ambition is to make the education sector apolitical. One of my first actions as minister was to remove political symbols, colours, and programmes from schools. Education should inspire students, not politicise them.”

Lokesh detailed several key initiatives, including the distribution of ‘Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Kits’ worth `944 crore to students from classes 1 to 12, the launch of the ‘Dokka Seethamma Midday School Meal Scheme,’ and the announcement of a Mega DSC with 16,347 posts. He also announced curriculum reforms from KG to PG and special lessons on gender equality and respect for women, led by moral advisor Chaganti Koteswara Rao.

Lokesh inaugurated the renovated 108-year-old ZP High School building, badminton and tennis courts, and a CC road constructed at a cost of `18 lakh. He also unveiled the statue of Ratan Tata at Peddaamiram, inaugurated the Ratan Tata Marg connecting Undi and Bhimavaram, and announced plans for a Praja Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.