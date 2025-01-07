Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu unveils Swarna Kuppam Vision-2029 document

CHITTOOR : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the importance of creating a clear vision for each constituency and staying connected with people besides working for development to better standard of living.

He unveiled the “Swarna Kuppam - Vision 2029” document at Dravidian University on Monday and highlighted his efforts and hard work in the development of Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister outlined the detailed development plans for Kuppam, stressing the importance of attracting investments and creating employment opportunities. Naidu, who was elected from Kuppam for eight consecutive terms, vowed to make the constituency’s progress unstoppable.

He acknowledged that the people of Kuppam have a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid and criticised past administrations for hindering the constituency’s progress.

Naidu revealed the formation of the Kuppam Development Authority, led by a young IAS officer, to spearhead the area’s growth. He emphasised a unique approach, aiming to make each family in Kuppam a unit of industrial development, targeting poverty eradication and economic upliftment for all households.