Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu unveils Swarna Kuppam Vision-2029 document

CHITTOOR : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the importance of creating a clear vision for each constituency and staying connected with people besides working for development to better standard of living.
He unveiled the “Swarna Kuppam - Vision 2029” document at Dravidian University on Monday and highlighted his efforts and hard work in the development of Hyderabad.
The Chief Minister outlined the detailed development plans for Kuppam, stressing the importance of attracting investments and creating employment opportunities. Naidu, who was elected from Kuppam for eight consecutive terms, vowed to make the constituency’s progress unstoppable.
He acknowledged that the people of Kuppam have a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid and criticised past administrations for hindering the constituency’s progress.
Naidu revealed the formation of the Kuppam Development Authority, led by a young IAS officer, to spearhead the area’s growth. He emphasised a unique approach, aiming to make each family in Kuppam a unit of industrial development, targeting poverty eradication and economic upliftment for all households.
He promised to provide at least 15,000 jobs, ensure 100 per cent solar power, improve roads and infrastructure, encourage population growth through incentives, set up skill development centres, complete a cargo airport, enhance agriculture, provide sanitation facilities, distribute gas cylinders through the Deepam-2 scheme, construct a super-speciality hospital, and provide safe drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission. He also explained his plans to support women with incentives through DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) in the segment.
Addressing concerns over the condition of the State, Naidu praised Kuppam voters for their positive response to his vision, alongside the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
He slammed the previous government’s destructive rule, which, he alleged, shattered the State’s systems and economy. He urged the public to unite in defeating the YSRCP to ensure the State’s progress. Recalling his tenure as Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, he emphasised his commitment to public policy and the State’s future, claiming that under TDP leadership, significant milestones in education, technology, and economic growth were achieved.
Naidu also highlighted the establishment of Dravidian University, a legacy of NTR, and lamented the previous government’s misuse of such institutions for political purposes. He assured continued government support for the university’s development. He encouraged students of Dravidian University to engage actively in the region’s growth and development.