CM Naidu launches ‘Jana Nayakudu’ in Kuppam

CHITTOOR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the Jana Nayakudu programme in his home constituency Kuppam on Tuesday to redress public grievances.

During the second day of his visit to Kuppam, Naidu interacted with petitioners at the TDP office. About 25 counters were set up under the supervision of District Collector Sumit Kumar. The grievances received from the people included land disputes, pensions and aid under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Naidu, who listened to the people’s grievances, promised to redress them at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for several industrial and urban development projects at a programme held at NTR Stadium under the Swarna Kuppam initiative.

Highlighting his vision of transforming Kuppam into a model constituency, Naidu said the projects aim to empower farmers and women, besides developing public infrastructure and boosting the local economy.

Launching the Jana Nayakudu portal, Naidu explained that it aims to deliver good governance, and will soon be extended to the entire State. “I cannot repay the debt of the people of Kuppam, who have elected me for eight consecutive terms,” he said, promising to resolve all public issues on a priority basis.

Naidu highlighted ‘Swarna Kuppam Vision-2029, designed to put Kuppam on the path of rapid economic development. “I am committed to fulfilling all my responsibilities as the Chief Minister, TDP supremo and Kuppam MLA, besides implementing all the election promises made to the people,” he asserted.