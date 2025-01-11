Regional Institute of Education Nellore begins operations from VR College

NELLORE: The Regional Institute of Education (RIE), a flagship educational institute of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), has officially commenced operations in Nellore. The new centre aims to cater to students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

The institute is temporarily operating from the VR College buildings in Nellore, where Rs 80 lakh worth of renovations are underway to equip the facility with classrooms, laboratories, hostels, and other essential infrastructure. Full-fledged academic activities are set to begin in the next academic year.

The State government has allocated land in Chavatapalem village of Venkatachalam mandal for the institute’s permanent campus. However, construction has been delayed due to issues in compensating landowners. Thanks to recent discussions led by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, compensation approvals have been secured, paving the way for future development. Officials aim to complete the Rs 500 crore permanent campus within two years.

RIE Nellore is the sixth such institute in India and the second in South India, joining its counterparts in Mysuru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Ajmer, and Shillong.