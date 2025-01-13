Andhra CM Naidu calls for top 10% to support bottom 20% for zero poverty under P4 model

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday called on the top 10% of society to extend a helping hand for the uplift of the bottom 20%, under the Public-Private-People’s Partnership (P4) model.
Greeting Telugu people across the world and in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Sankranti, he reiterated the State government’s goal to achieve zero poverty and emphasised that the P4 model has been adopted to make this a reality.
Highlighting the launch of the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 document, he stressed that the P4 model is vital to achieving this target. “We have been striving to bring light into people’s lives through welfare, development, and good governance. We have already unveiled the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 with 10 principles to ensure Telugu society stands at the forefront globally,” he remarked.
Pointing out that reforms implemented in the combined State of Andhra Pradesh since 1995 have transformed the lives of millions, Naidu noted that the Public-Private Partnership (P3) model introduced then, as part of economic reforms, generated significant employment and wealth.
Let us achieve the goal of zero poverty: Naidu
“These reforms have enabled individuals from ordinary peasant families to rise to high positions in India and abroad. Those who have become global citizens are now emerging as global leaders,” the Chief Minister said.
Expressing concern that many families are still trapped in severe poverty, Naidu said according to the central census, numerous families in both rural and urban parts of Andhra Pradesh still lack access to basic amenities such as drinking water, healthcare, education, and nutrition.
Explaining the purpose of the P4 policy, the Chief Minister said, “I want the 10% of people who have reached the highest positions in society through their power, influence, and government support to extend a helping hand for the upliftment of the 20% who are at the bottom.” This support, Naidu explained, would help the poor pursue education, secure employment, and improve their skills.
“Regardless of where anyone is settled in the world, they can always help a person, a family, or a village in their homeland to improve their living standards,” he remarked.
Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that a portal will soon be launched to accept public suggestions concerning the P4 policy for 30 days. “Let us reach the goal of zero poverty with the partnership of the people. I appeal to everyone to come forward in the process of taking Telugu society to the top position globally, thus achieving a healthy, happy, and developed Andhra Pradesh,” he said.