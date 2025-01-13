Andhra CM Naidu calls for top 10% to support bottom 20% for zero poverty under P4 model

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday called on the top 10% of society to extend a helping hand for the uplift of the bottom 20%, under the Public-Private-People’s Partnership (P4) model.

Greeting Telugu people across the world and in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Sankranti, he reiterated the State government’s goal to achieve zero poverty and emphasised that the P4 model has been adopted to make this a reality.

Highlighting the launch of the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 document, he stressed that the P4 model is vital to achieving this target. “We have been striving to bring light into people’s lives through welfare, development, and good governance. We have already unveiled the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047 with 10 principles to ensure Telugu society stands at the forefront globally,” he remarked.

Pointing out that reforms implemented in the combined State of Andhra Pradesh since 1995 have transformed the lives of millions, Naidu noted that the Public-Private Partnership (P3) model introduced then, as part of economic reforms, generated significant employment and wealth.