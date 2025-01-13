In this Kadapa temple, men perform puja, no entry for women

KADAPA: A rare and intriguing tradition unfolds every year in Thippayapalle, a village in Pullampet mandal of Kadapa district. On the Sunday before Sankranti, the village celebrates a grand festival dedicated exclusively to men.

This unique event revolves around the Sanjeevaraya Swamy temple, where men take centrestage in offering prayers and preparing a traditional dish, Pongal, for the presiding deity.

Men, irrespective of where they live, return to their native village for the occasion. They come together to cook Pongal and offer it as Naivedyam to Lord Sanjeevaraya as per the tradition that has been passed down for generations. Women, however, are strictly prohibited from entering the temple or consuming Prasadam.

The age-old custom dates back to hundreds of years. According to locals, a wandering sage once lived in the village and accepted food only from men. Before leaving, he installed a sacred stone and instructed the villagers to worship it as Lord Sanjeevaraya. He also laid down specific rituals, including the exclusion of women from temple activities. The villagers, believing the sage to be a divine incarnation, continue to honour these practices to this day.

Interestingly, the temple does not have a sanctum sanctorum. Instead, devotees worship inscriptions on the sacred stone as the embodiment of the deity. Another popular belief suggests that the stone was installed by a Brahmin to counter the misfortunes and poor harvest that once plagued the village. Since then, the villagers claim, prosperity has returned, reinforcing their faith in the tradition.

On the festival day, men bring cooking ingredients in baskets from their houses and prepare pongal within the temple premises. After offering it to the deity, Prasadam is distributed among the men. Women can only witness the proceedings from outside the temple premises.

Speaking about the tradition, Subbarayudu and Srinivasulu, local residents, explained, “We believe these rituals keep evil forces at bay and protect the health and prosperity of our village. Which is why devotees from neighbouring villages, apart from locals, flock to the temple during the festival.”

For the people of Thippayapalle, the Pongal festival holds greater significance than Sankranti itself. This centuries-old custom continues to draw devotees who consider the deity their protector and the rituals a source of blessing.