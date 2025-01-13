Strive for Viksit Bharat, Union Min Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu exhorts youth

SRIKAKULAM: Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday emphasised the pivotal role of youth in India’s development, stating that their energy and potential would make the nation a global leader.

Speaking at the National Youth Day celebrations in Srikakulam, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes the youth will be the driving force for the development of the nation. Therefore, he launched Viksit Bharat with the inspiration of Swami Vivekananda.”

Addressing the gathering at Ambedkar Auditorium here, Ram Mohan Naidu urged everyone to work towards “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Andhra Pradesh, and Viksit Srikakulam” to contribute to the country’s progress. The event, organised by Bejjipuram Youth Club in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra and the Society for Training, Employment and Promotion (SETSRI), marked the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The Union Minister highlighted the nation’s collective tribute to Swami Vivekananda, who had immense faith in the potential of India’s youth.

“The vibrant energy of India’s youth will soon transform the country into a developed nation,” he remarked.

He commended Bejjipuram Youth Club for its social initiatives, including support for HIV patients, orphans, prevention of child marriages, and empowerment of women through self-employment.

“It is commendable that the Prime Minister lauded the services of Bejjipuram Youth Club in the Mann Ki Baat programme,” he added.

Ram Mohan Naidu also urged public representatives at the event to nominate Bejjipuram Youth Club Director M Prasadarao for the Padma Shri award, recognising his contributions to society.