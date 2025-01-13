TTD inaugurates Srivari model temple in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) inaugurated the Srivari model temple in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious gathering which is set to commence on January 13. The Srivari temple replica aims to showcase the grandeur of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to devotees in Northern India.

Spread over 2.89 acres, the model temple’s inauguration featured a Tiruchi Utsavam procession at Triveni Sangam, during which holy Ganga water was collected and brought to the temple for special pujas. Rituals such as Vishvaksena Puja and Punyahavachana were performed under the guidance of Venugopala Dikshitulu, chief priest of the Tirumala temple.

Traditional offerings, including Nitya Homam and Mangala Neerajanam, were followed by darshan for devotees and the distribution of Prasadam.

The TTD officials, including HDPP Secretary Sriram Raghunath and DyEO Gunabhushan Reddy, attended the ceremony.

Temple officials announced that daily Sevas, from Suprabhatam to Ekanta Seva, will be performed as per Tirumala traditions. Special events, such as Srivari Kalyanams, are scheduled for January 18, 26, February 3, and 12.

TTD has also deployed priests, Vedic scholars, and staff to ensure smooth operations during the Maha Kumbh Mela and to accommodate the anticipated influx of devotees.