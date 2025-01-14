Fear of adversity keeps Sankranti joy away for this family in Anatapur village

ANANTAPUR: Sankranti, synonymous with festive cheer, vibrant rangolis, and cultural celebrations, is a time of joy for most families. However, the Bodaapati family residing in P Kothapalli, a village nestled five km off the highway near Atmakur, stays away from the celebrations as they are haunted by a series of ancestral tragedies linked to the festival.
The roots of this unique tradition lie in an old, chilling tale. Centuries ago, a member of the Bodaapati family died suddenly during a trip to Atmakur to purchase goods for Sankranti. Though dismissed initially as a coincidence, the following years brought similar misfortunes. Three more family members met untimely deaths while preparing for the festival. These successive tragedies created a deep-seated fear among the family members, leading them to abstain from celebrating Sankranti altogether.
“We’ve followed this practice for generations,” says Gopal, a 45-year-old Bodaapati family member. “No one in our lineage celebrates Sankranti. Even bathing on the festival day fills us with anxiety, fearing something might go wrong.”
While the rest of the village celebrates Sankranti with fervour, the Bodaapati households remain eerily quiet.
The vibrant rangolis adorning village doorsteps are absent in front of their homes. Cattle, often decorated and worshipped during the festival, are left untouched. Traditional Sankranti dishes and new clothes, staples of the celebration, are foreign to these families. For over 45 years, Gopal has witnessed this unusual tradition. “Our elders believed that celebrating Sankranti invited calamity. We don’t even perform pujas or step out much during the festival. Nearly 100 families in our clan follow this practice,” he adds.
Despite their fears, the Bodaapati family maintains respect for other Hindu festivals, celebrating them with enthusiasm. However, Sankranti remains a day of quiet solitude and apprehension, rooted deeply in their collective psyche.
While the Bodaapati family continues to honour the customs established by their ancestors, their story highlights the intersection of belief, tradition, and fear.