Fear of adversity keeps Sankranti joy away for this family in Anatapur village

The vibrant rangolis adorning village doorsteps are absent in front of their homes. Cattle, often decorated and worshipped during the festival, are left untouched. Traditional Sankranti dishes and new clothes, staples of the celebration, are foreign to these families. For over 45 years, Gopal has witnessed this unusual tradition. “Our elders believed that celebrating Sankranti invited calamity. We don’t even perform pujas or step out much during the festival. Nearly 100 families in our clan follow this practice,” he adds.

Despite their fears, the Bodaapati family maintains respect for other Hindu festivals, celebrating them with enthusiasm. However, Sankranti remains a day of quiet solitude and apprehension, rooted deeply in their collective psyche.

While the Bodaapati family continues to honour the customs established by their ancestors, their story highlights the intersection of belief, tradition, and fear.