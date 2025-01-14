Jagan moves HC seeking DSP rank officer’s inclusion in his security detail

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and Pulivendula MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking court directions for including DSP rank officer S Mahboob Basha, who was part of his security detail, when he was the Chief Minister. His counsel filed an urgent house motion petition seeking the court’s directions.
His plea came up for hearing before Justice N Vijay. Appearing for Jagan, advocates Subrahmanyam Sriram and Settipalle Dushyanth Reddy submitted to the court that Jagan is leaving for London on Tuesday for his daughter’s graduation ceremony, and he will stay there till the end of this month.
They said the court has given permission for the YSRCP chief’s visit to London, and he is under the Z+ category, given the threat to his life. They maintained that as per the Yellow Book, the State government has to provide security during his foreign trip. “During his previous trips to London, when he the Chief Minister, Jagan had Basha in his security detail. As he is well aware of Jagan’s security requirement, the request is being made for his inclusion,” they said.
Though a request was made to the government on January 9, no permission has been accorded till date, forcing him to approach the court. At present Bash is posted as Assistant Commandant in 14th APSP Battalion Anantapur.
Countering the petitioner’s counsel arguments, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas said as per the Yellow Book, no one can request a certain person for security, and security staff cannot be allowed for foreign trips. Further, security decisions need to be taken by the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs, besides the State government. Further, he pointed out that the Chief Minister’s Security Act 2023 was withdrawn.
Intervening at that time, Sriram mentioned that even before that Act came into force, Jagan visited abroad in 2022, and the security staff accompanied him. He further said the Yellow Book does not prohibit requisition for a certain person for security detail.
The AG submitted to the court that it will take some more time to decide on the request, and sought adjournment till January 17. Later, the hearing was posted to January 17.