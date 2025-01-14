Jagan moves HC seeking DSP rank officer’s inclusion in his security detail

Though a request was made to the government on January 9, no permission has been accorded till date, forcing him to approach the court. At present Bash is posted as Assistant Commandant in 14th APSP Battalion Anantapur.

Countering the petitioner’s counsel arguments, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas said as per the Yellow Book, no one can request a certain person for security, and security staff cannot be allowed for foreign trips. Further, security decisions need to be taken by the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs, besides the State government. Further, he pointed out that the Chief Minister’s Security Act 2023 was withdrawn.

Intervening at that time, Sriram mentioned that even before that Act came into force, Jagan visited abroad in 2022, and the security staff accompanied him. He further said the Yellow Book does not prohibit requisition for a certain person for security detail.

The AG submitted to the court that it will take some more time to decide on the request, and sought adjournment till January 17. Later, the hearing was posted to January 17.